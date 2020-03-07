Play

Kotkaniemi suffered a splenic injury during Friday's game against AHL Cleveland.

Kotkaniemi was taken to a hospital in Cleveland after exiting Friday's game, where he spent the night under observation, but he's scheduled to return to Montreal on Saturday, where he'll undergo further evaluation by the Canadiens' medical staff. Another update on the 19-year-old forward's status should be released in the coming days.

