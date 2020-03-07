Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Suffers splenic injury
Kotkaniemi suffered a splenic injury during Friday's game against AHL Cleveland.
Kotkaniemi was taken to a hospital in Cleveland after exiting Friday's game, where he spent the night under observation, but he's scheduled to return to Montreal on Saturday, where he'll undergo further evaluation by the Canadiens' medical staff. Another update on the 19-year-old forward's status should be released in the coming days.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Centers Laval's top line•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Heading down to minors•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not active Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Inconsistent ice time•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.