Coach Claude Julien said Thursday that Kotkaniemi (groin) won't play in Thursday's clash with the Golden Knights.

It's unclear when and how the young Finn picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game time. Kotkaniemi has hardly produced at the start of his second full season in the NHL, as he has just two goals and three points while averaging 13:02 of ice time through the first 12 games. The 19-year-old will likely be monitored on a day-to-day basis, and in his stead, Nick Suzuki will move to center, with Jordan Weal entering the lineup.