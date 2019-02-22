Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Tallies game-winner
Kotkaniemi logged a goal and two hits while winning seven of 15 faceoffs in Thursday's 5-1 win over Philadelphia.
Kotkaniemi's goal, his 11th, a little more than three minutes into the game, was the eventual game-winner for the Canadiens, who have won two straight after a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). Coach Claude Julien has mostly protected the 18-year-old center, but he's steadily given Kotkaniemi more playing time since the start of the season, including minutes on the power play. And seeing him take 15 draws is another sign of the coach's confidence. Kotkaniemi, who averages 10.6 faceoffs per game for the season, is averaging 15 per game during the month of February.
