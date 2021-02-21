Kotkaniemi scored a goal and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kotkaniemi put the Canadiens on the board at 3:24 of the second period. The 20-year-old center snapped a five-game point drought with the goal. He's up to two tallies, eight points, 31 shots on net and 24 hits through 16 appearances. Kotkaniemi may have some appeal in deeper formats, but he's been limited to a third-line role so far.