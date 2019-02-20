Kotkaniemi picked up a pair of even-strength assists in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kotkaniemi continues to impress in his rookie campaign, as the two points in Tuesday's win give him 31 through 61 games. The 18-year-old has played exclusively in the NHL in 2018-19, and with each passing game is showing why Montreal selected him third overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.