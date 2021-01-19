Kotkaniemi was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
This is purely for administrative purposes, perhaps to maneuver the salary cap, and the 20-year-old will be called back up for Wednesday's game against the Canucks. Kotkaniemi failed to post a point through the first three games, but he's tacked on 10 hits and seven shots on net.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Pointless through three games•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Returns from loan stint•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scores first goals•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Logging big minutes in Finland•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Set for loan stint•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Lights lamp twice in Game 2•