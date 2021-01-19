Kotkaniemi was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This is purely for administrative purposes, perhaps to maneuver the salary cap, and the 20-year-old will be called back up for Wednesday's game against the Canucks. Kotkaniemi failed to post a point through the first three games, but he's tacked on 10 hits and seven shots on net.

