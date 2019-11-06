Kotkaniemi (groin) will make the trip to Philadelphia for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Kotkaniemi was placed on injured reserve as a precaution Sunday after aggravating an existing groin injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. Confirmation on the second-year pivot's status for Thursday's contest should surface following morning skate.

More News
Our Latest Stories