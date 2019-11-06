Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Traveling with team
Kotkaniemi (groin) will make the trip to Philadelphia for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kotkaniemi was placed on injured reserve as a precaution Sunday after aggravating an existing groin injury, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. Confirmation on the second-year pivot's status for Thursday's contest should surface following morning skate.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Shouldn't be out long•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Sitting in Dallas•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Surprise scratch in Vegas•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Shut down in third period•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Cold start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.