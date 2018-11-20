Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two apples in ill-fated loss
Kotkaniemi garnered a power-play assist and another at even strength in Monday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Capitals.
Montreal's third overall pick from this year's draft has performed admirably, as he's up to three goals and nine assists over 21 games, despite hovering just under 14 minutes in a bottom-six role. Assuming Kotkaniemi ultimately improves his skating and fully adjusts to the speed of the North American brand of hockey, it might not be too long before the Finn evolves into a can't-miss fantasy commodity.
