Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Two-point effort in win over Knights
Kotkaniemi scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.
The rookie is still struggling to make his mark consistently and has yet to hit the scoresheet in consecutive games -- not surprising for an 18-year-old in the NHL -- but he has managed three goals and nine points through his first 17 NHL contests. Kotkaniemi's future is much brighter than his present, but he's still putting himself on the fantasy radar in deeper re-draft formats.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Bags first NHL goals•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Reaches threshhold Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Notches helper in losing effort•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Decision week looming•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Launches five shots on goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Improves on draws Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...