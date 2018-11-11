Kotkaniemi scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.

The rookie is still struggling to make his mark consistently and has yet to hit the scoresheet in consecutive games -- not surprising for an 18-year-old in the NHL -- but he has managed three goals and nine points through his first 17 NHL contests. Kotkaniemi's future is much brighter than his present, but he's still putting himself on the fantasy radar in deeper re-draft formats.