Kotkaniemi scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Kotkaniemi opened the scoring in the first period and set up Jeff Petry's third-period tally. In his last 10 games, Kotkaniemi has collected a solid two goals and five assists. Head coach Dominique Ducharme shuffled the lines ahead of Wednesday's game, earning Kotkaniemi a move to the listed second line. The Finn has 14 points, 43 shots on net, 36 hits and a plus-9 rating through 25 contests.