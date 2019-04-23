Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery
Kotkaniemi underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.
Kotkaniemi underwent this procedure to address a chronic, minor injury that he played through during the 2018-19 campaign. The Finnish forward's offseason training schedule isn't expected to be impacted by his recovery from the surgery, so he should be back to 100 percent well before next year's training camp gets underway. The third overall pick from the 2018 draft had a solid rookie campaign, notching 11 goals and 34 points in 79 appearances, and should be considered an attractive secondary option with starter upside heading into next year's fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Moved to wing•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Benched Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Has season-low TOI•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: No points in return•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Scratched again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...