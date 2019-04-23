Kotkaniemi underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday.

Kotkaniemi underwent this procedure to address a chronic, minor injury that he played through during the 2018-19 campaign. The Finnish forward's offseason training schedule isn't expected to be impacted by his recovery from the surgery, so he should be back to 100 percent well before next year's training camp gets underway. The third overall pick from the 2018 draft had a solid rookie campaign, notching 11 goals and 34 points in 79 appearances, and should be considered an attractive secondary option with starter upside heading into next year's fantasy drafts.