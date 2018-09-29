Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Will be on Opening Night roster
Kotkaniemi has officially won a spot on the Opening Night roster with the Canadiens, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Kotkaniemi struggled mightily in the opening for the NHL Rookie Showdown three weeks ago -- he went pointless with a minus-2 rating -- but the Habs were patient with the 2018 third overall draft pick. The Finn has looked much more comfortable in the preseason, notching one goal and two assists to complement a plus-5 rating over five games. As it turns out, Kotkaniemi's fantasy value transcends that of your ordinary dynasty stash ahead of the 2018-19 season.
