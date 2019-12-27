Kotkaniemi (concussion) will be in the lineup against the Lightning on Saturday.

Kotkaniemi missed the Habs' previous eight contests due to his concussion but appears set to slot into a third-line role Saturday. In 22 games this year, the Finn managed just five points and 29 shots while averaging 12:39 of ice time. In order to clear a spot on the 23-man roster for the 19-year-old, the club figures to designated Joel Armia (hand) for injured reserve.