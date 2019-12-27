Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Will play Saturday
Kotkaniemi (concussion) will be in the lineup against the Lightning on Saturday.
Kotkaniemi missed the Habs' previous eight contests due to his concussion but appears set to slot into a third-line role Saturday. In 22 games this year, the Finn managed just five points and 29 shots while averaging 12:39 of ice time. In order to clear a spot on the 23-man roster for the 19-year-old, the club figures to designated Joel Armia (hand) for injured reserve.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Still sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: No practice Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Practices Monday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Skates Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.