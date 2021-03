Kotkaniemi will be in the lineup Tuesday against Edmonton, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Kotkaniemi spent the last week on the NHL's COVID-protocols list but was cleared Monday. He'll saddle up at center on the third line between Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen. His usual mates, Tyler Toffoli (lower body) and Joel Armia (COVID-19), are unavailable.