Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Won't play Friday
Although he's deemed himself ready to play, Kotkaniemi (groin) won't be in the lineup Friday against the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Coach Claude Julien is still waiting for the Canadiens' medical staff to give Kotkaniemi the green light for game action, so the second-year pivot will have to wait for Saturday's game against New Jersey for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. He's now missed seven straight games due to a groin injury.
