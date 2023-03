Ylonen scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Ylonen's second goal in three contests, and it was also the first game-winner of his career. He struck midway through the third period on a pass from Rem Pitlick. Ylonen is up to eight points, 21 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 19 outings this season. The 23-year-old will likely continue to log third-line minutes while the Canadiens have a number of forwards out with injuries.