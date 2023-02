Ylonen provided a goal and an assist in the Canadiens' 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Ylonen's marker at 6:26 of the third period extended Montreal's lead to 4-1. He has a goal and seven points in 17 contests with Montreal this season. The 23-year-old has been doing well offensively over his last six NHL games, providing a goal and four points. Ylonen also has nine goals and 29 points in 36 contests with AHL Laval in 2022-23.