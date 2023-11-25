Ylonen had one shot on net and scored the winning tally in the shootout of Friday's 3-2 win over San Jose.

Ylonen had just 7:16 of ice time and barely played in the third period, logging just two shifts, before the fourth-line forward ended matters with a beautiful deke around Mackenzie Blackwood. With Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body) expected to be sidelined for up to two months, Ylonen could get a chance to play regularly. The 24-year-old Ylonen, who has been a healthy scrarch seven times, has three goals and one assist in 13 appearances this campaign.