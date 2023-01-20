Ylonen had an assist, two shots on goal and two hits over 14:52 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

Ylonen opened the game on the top line -- the second consecutive game for the rookie -- but was dropped to the second line during the second period, when the Panthers scored five goals (four on the power play). He provided assistance on Josh Anderson's tally, his second assist in five games since being called up. With so many injuries hitting Montreal all at once, Ylonen could remain in a top-six role.