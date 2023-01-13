Ylonen had an assist and one shot on goal over 8:21 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Ylonen was called up earlier in the day from AHL Laval and took a spot on the fourth line. He was second on the Rocket with 27 points in 34 games this season prior to his callup. He showed off that offense with a deft pass to set up Kirby Dach for Montreal's second goal, hinting at the potential value he could bring to the Canadiens. He recorded two goals and three assists over 14 games for the Habs in 2021-22, not bad for what was an offensively challenged team. That part of the game works for Ylonen, but it's his performance in the defensive zone that keeps from solidifying a spot on the NHL roster.