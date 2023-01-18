Ylonen had two shots on goal over 17:30 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Ylonen was moved to the first line in the wake of three forwards being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Montreal also made Jonathan Drouin (undisclosed) inactive for the game. All of that means more playing time, and perhaps an expanded role, for Ylonen. The Canadiens are intrigued by his offensive potential, and Ylonen could get an extended run with top-liners Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the most productive scorers on the team.