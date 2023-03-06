Ylonen posted an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Ylonen is providing solid middle-six offense lately with two goals and five helpers over his last 11 contests. He's added just 11 shots on net in that span, which suggests that offense is a bit unsustainable until he can start generating more chances. The 23-year-old is up to nine points, 25 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 22 outings overall. With the Canadiens still battling a ton of injuries throughout the lineup, he has significant job security until some forwards return.