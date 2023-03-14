Ylonen supplied a goal in an 8-4 loss to Colorado on Monday.
Ylonen found the back of the net midway through the third period, but it only reduced Colorado's lead to 7-3. He has three markers and 10 points in 26 contests in 2022-23. Ylonen didn't score a goal over his previous six contests, and he recorded just one assist in that span.
