Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Pens entry-level contract

Ylonen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Thursday.

After finishing out the 2019-20 season with Finnish club the Lahti Pelicans, Ylonen was sent to join AHL Laval for the remainder of the year prior to the league hiatus. The 20-year-old will likely need to spend a year or two in the minors developing his game before getting a real shot at joining the Habs full time.