Ylonen had an assist over 7:26 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Ylonen snapped a nine-game point drought, picking up the secondary assist on defenseman Jayden Struble's first-period strike. Ylonen's pass was deflected by linemate Michael Pezzetta onto Struble's stick for the finish. Ylonen, who showed off scoring ability last season with 16 points in 37 contests, remains mired on the fourth line and averages three fewer minutes of TOI than he was getting in 2022-23. The 24-year-old forward has three goals (21 shots) and two assists over 22 contests.