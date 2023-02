Ylonen had an assist and blocked one shot over 9:36 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Montreal's fourth line gave the Canadiens an early 1-0 lead, when Ylonen fired a perfect pass to Michael Pezzetta who eventually beat Antti Raanta. It was the second assist in three games for Ylonen, who has four assists over 14 games since being called up to Montreal.