Ylonen logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Ylonen has played in four straight games, picking up three points over that span to help his case to stay in the lineup. The 24-year-old winger set up a Kiaden Guhle tally in the first period Wednesday. Ylonen has four points 14 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 12 contests overall.