Canadiens' Jesse Ylonen: Shifty forward headed to Habs
Ylonen was drafted 35th overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Playing in Finland's second-tier league, Ylonen had an up-and-down season. His offensive skills are terrific. When Ylonen is at the top of his game, he is brilliant, but his effort level tends to wane at times and he has developed a reputation of being a perimeter-oriented player. Ylonen didn't have much talent around him this past year and it's entirely possible that we will see him dig and battle for pucks a bit more when he plays in the Finnish Elite League with Lahti this coming fall. Betting on talent is always a wise move and that's exactly what Montreal did here. If it eventually all comes together, Ylonen has one of the higher ceilings in the entire draft.
