Ylonen had an assist and one blocked shot over 9:58 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Ylonen had the secondary helper on Alex Belzile's first-period tally to get Montreal on the board. The assist was Ylonen's third in 11 games since being called up in January. He had been getting TOI on the top line but has since dropped back to the fourth line.