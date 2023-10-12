Ylonen scored a goal on one shot and blocked a shot over 11:01 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Toronto.

Montreal's fourth line was responsible for two of the team's five goals and showed an opportunistic flair in doing so. Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren misfired on an attempted clear, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard pounced on the loose puck. He fed Ylonen for the Canadiens' final score. Earlier in the game, fourth-line center Jake Evans took advantage of a fallen Toronto defender to score on a breakaway. Ylonen showed an offensive flair and skated on the top line at times in 2022-23. That may not repeat itself this season, but both he and Harvey-Pinard made an impression on head coach Martin St. Louis during their first significant taste of the NHL last season.