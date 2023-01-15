Ylonen had one hit and two blocked shots over 12:34 of ice time in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Ylonen opened the game on the fourth, but he took shifts with the top line after Jake Evans departed with a lower-body injury. The injury forced adjustments, which included Kirby Dach dropped from the first-line winger to second-line center, while Ylonen and fellow fourth-liner Jonathan Drouin rotated on the elite line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. This was Ylonen's second game with the team since being called up earlier in the week, and he was given over four minutes more of TOI. The Canadiens are intrigued by his offensive potential, but it's unclear if Ylonen will be part of the top line when the Habs face the Rangers on Sunday, a 5:00 PM ET start.