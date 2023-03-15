Ylonen scored a goal on one shot and blocked a shot over 13:07 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh.
Ylonen scored the second of four first-period goal against Tristan Jarry, who didn't see the forward's wrister coming due to the screen by Rafael Harvey-Pinard. The tally was the second in as many games for Ylonen, who continues to play on the first line. He has 11 points in 27 games since his callup.
