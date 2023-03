Ylonen scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. He also had one shot and one hit over 15:13 of ice time

Ylonen unloaded a one-timer off a feed from Mike Hoffman for his first power-play goal. The 23-year-old forward has three goals over the last four games. He had been skating on the first line, but line adjustments resulted in him playing on the second line. Ylonen has five goals and seven assists over 29 contests.