Ylonen scored twice Thursday in a 6-5 loss to Vegas.

Ylonen did a lot with 7:22 of ice time -- he wired four shots and laid one hit, and showed off his quick hands and great release on both snipes. His first was especially sharp -- he fired a wrist shot that beat Adin Hill glove side on a second-period breakaway. Ylonen is a young speedster whose ice time has dropped below 10 minutes a night after he sat in the press box early in November. He has potential, but right now, he's not getting the right ice to show off his skills.