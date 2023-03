Ylonen will not be in action against the Lightning on Tuesday due to illness.

Ylonen may have been heading for the press box as a healthy scratch anyway as both Kirby Dach (lower body) and Brendan Gallagher (lower body) are expected to return to action versus Tampa Bay. Still, the 23-year-old Ylonen has goals in three of his last four contests, showing the scoring touch that saw him selected by the organization with the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.