Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Healthy scratch Saturday
Morrow was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Detroit.
He was also scratched from Thursday's game, getting replaced by rookie Victor Mete. The switch came out of nowhere as Morrow was recently promoted to the second pairing and averaged 20:09 of ice time in six games leading up to being scratched the last two games.
