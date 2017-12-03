Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Healthy scratch Saturday

Morrow was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against Detroit.

He was also scratched from Thursday's game, getting replaced by rookie Victor Mete. The switch came out of nowhere as Morrow was recently promoted to the second pairing and averaged 20:09 of ice time in six games leading up to being scratched the last two games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories