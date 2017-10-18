Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Makes first start of season

Morrow had one shot, two hits, two penalty minutes and was minus-1 over 10:22 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Morrow made his first start of the season Tuesday, taking the spot of Jordie Benn, who was pointless and minus-1 through five games. Head coach Claude Julien, who has a relationship with Morrow when both were in Boston the last three seasons, told Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out that Morrow moves the puck out of his own end as a skater or with a good first pass. Getting out of their own zone has been problematic for the Canadiens early in the season.