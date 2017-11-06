Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Notches first two points of season
Morrow scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Sunday's win over Chicago.
It was just the fifth game of the season for Morrow, who earned third star honors in only 10:14 of ice time. The 24-year-old isn't known for his offense, but this impressive showing could keep him in the lineup for another game. Even when he's playing, Morrow doesn't offer much fantasy-wise outside of the very deepest of leagues.
