Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Promoted to second pair

Morrow had a season-high 21:14 of ice time and assisted on Montreal's lone goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. He tied for the team high with five shots and led the Habs with three blocked shots.

Morrow was bumped up the second pair with Shea Weber (lower body) scratched, leading to his increased playing time Tuesday. He started the season as the seventh defenseman, but has worked his way into a regular gig while providing a modicum of offense (four points, 12 games).