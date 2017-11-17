Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Scores second goal, sets new career high

Morrow scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Morrow's goal was his second in 10 games played thus far, setting a new career benchmark for the defenseman who had just two goals in 65 games over three seasons with the Bruins. He's not going to be a difference maker for fantasy teams, but Morrow's getting steady work on the third pairing.

