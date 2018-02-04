Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Scores two points

Morrow posted a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday.

The stay-at-home defenseman scored his first goal since Nov. 22, but he actually already has four goals in 2017-18. Coming into the season, Morrow only had two goals in 65 NHL games. Morrow has to fight for stay in the lineup most nights and with his career-high 9.1 shooting percentage bound to drop, he isn't worth adding to fantasy lineups.