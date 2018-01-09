Canadiens' Joe Morrow: Seeing power-play time
Morrow blocked two shots, threw a shot on goal, and a recorded a hit during a 5-2 victory Sunday over Vancouver.
Despite being on the third defensive pairing and averaging only 16:23 of ice time on the season, Morrow has skated with the second power-play group in seven of Montreal's last eight games, picking up two assists in the span. The 25-year-old now has totaled seven points (three goals, four assists) in 26 games this season, already matching his career high point total he set in 2015-16 in Boston. It's unclear if Morrow will retain a power-play presence once Shea Weber (foot) returns after the All-Star break, but after being a healthy scratch at the start of the season, Morrow's certainly making the most of his opportunities.
