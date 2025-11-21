Veleno scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Capitals.

The goal was Veleno's first point with the Canadiens. The Montreal native has gone from healthy scratch to potentially a middle-six role as the Canadiens try to navigate without Kirby Dach (foot), Alex Newhook (ankle) and Jake Evans (undisclosed). Veleno has added 14 shots on net, 30 hits, 10 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 15 appearances, but his offense should improve if he can earn an uptick in ice time -- he skated 17:00 in Thursday's contest after Evans' early exit.