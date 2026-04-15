Veleno notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Veleno has been in and out of the lineup frequently this season. His helper ended a 21-game point drought dating back to his assist in a Jan. 8 game versus the Panthers. He ends the regular season with five points, 52 shots on net, 166 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 61 appearances. Veleno will likely continue to be a part-time option in the postseason.