Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Loses place in lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Veleno was a healthy scratch for the third straight game in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.
Jake Evans and Alexandre Texier recently returned from injuries, leaving no room for Veleno in the lineup. Over 46 outings this season, Veleno has just four points with 44 shots on net, 111 hits and 15 PIM. Even if he draws back in, he'll be limited to bottom-six usage.
