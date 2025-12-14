Veleno logged an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Veleno saw 15:51 of ice time in this contest, his second-highest total of the season. The 25-year-old also landed on a line with defensive ace Jake Evans, which could lead to more ice time if that duo, plus Brendan Gallagher, stays together. Veleno is not a fantasy option in most formats -- he has just two points with 23 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-10 rating over 26 outings.