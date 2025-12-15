Canadiens' Joe Veleno: Scores in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Veleno scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Veleno got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row. That follows a stretch of 10 games without a point. The 25-year-old forward will likely remain limited in his scoring potential in a bottom-six role -- he's most often been on the fourth line this year. He's at three points, 24 shots on net, 63 hits, 18 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 27 appearances so far.
