Veleno scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Veleno got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row. That follows a stretch of 10 games without a point. The 25-year-old forward will likely remain limited in his scoring potential in a bottom-six role -- he's most often been on the fourth line this year. He's at three points, 24 shots on net, 63 hits, 18 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 27 appearances so far.