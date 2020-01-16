Canadiens' Joel Armia: Accompanies team to Philly
Armia (hand) will join the Canadiens on the road in Philadelphia, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Armia will play Thursday against the Flyers or if he's just there to continue practicing. Matthew Peca was returned to AHL Laval on Wednesday, which suggests Armia is getting close to a return. The winger has missed 11 games with the injury. He has 21 points in 35 appearances this season. Armia will need to officially be activated from injured reserve prior to joining the lineup.
