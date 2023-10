Armia scored a goal on three shots over 14:56 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg.

Armia finished on a feed from Kaiden Guhle, beating Laurent Broissoit five hole. The 30-year-old Armia, who was called up to Montreal a week ago, was active for the first time and skated on the fourth line. He took over for Jesse Ylonen, who had gone six consecutive games without a point.