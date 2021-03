Armia posted an assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Armia picked up an assist on Phillip Danault's insurance tally in the third period. With three goals and two helpers in his last seven outings, Armia's providing a little depth scoring for the Canadiens. The Finn has 10 points, 39 shots, 33 hits and a plus-9 rating through 18 appearances.